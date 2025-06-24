Porsha Williams Reflects on Divorce and Personal Growth After Split

ATLANTA, GA — Porsha Williams, star of the reality series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” recently opened up about her emotional divorce from Simon Guobadia, which was finalized on June 11. Williams, 44, described her decision to file for divorce as a necessary step to protect herself.

“I didn’t expect today to be emotional,” Williams told PEOPLE during a photoshoot for a re-creation of iconic moments from the 1995 film “Waiting to Exhale.” She explained how personal experiences mirrored the film’s themes of resilience. “I’ve prettied up the ugly in my life too, when it wasn’t so pretty. And I’m done doing that.”

The couple, who began dating publicly in 2021, faced turbulence due to complex legal issues involving Guobadia‘s immigration status. Williams recounted a pivotal confrontation on Valentine’s Day that led her to file for divorce just days later. “There was a moment where I knew I was not looking at the same person I loved,” she said.

Williams stressed that there was no infidelity on either side but rather personal struggles on Guobadia’s part that took priority over their marriage. “I couldn’t trust him,” she stated. “It’s really hard when you lose that trust.”

Despite the challenges, Williams highlighted the importance of her daughter, Pilar, throughout this process. Initially, she kept the divorce a secret from Pilar, later explaining the situation gently. “I told her, ‘We’re now really good friends but we both still love you,'” Williams said. However, Pilar’s questions about Guobadia’s absence weighed heavily on her.

Guobadia faced further adversity after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was ultimately returned to Nigeria on June 6, following issues that included past convictions for bank and credit card fraud. News of his detainment reached Williams through media channels, leaving her feeling saddened despite their separation.

Throughout the divorce proceedings, Williams took proactive steps to secure her financial future. “I was responsible and did a prenup,” she noted. The divorce decree granted Williams spousal support and allowed her to remain in the family home for three years.

Now, Williams is focusing on her business ventures and her own well-being. She expressed excitement about her upcoming projects, emphasizing, “I’ve always been someone who likes to work.” She is venturing into beauty and wellness with various businesses and is in the process of launching a YouTube channel.

Looking ahead, Williams remains hopeful about love but is not actively seeking a new relationship. “I’m so glad that I can say that. There could be so much hate in my heart from how my ex handled the divorce—but no. God has preserved my heart,” she concluded, optimistic about her journey of self-discovery and healing.