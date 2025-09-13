Portal Panthers Lose Close Game to Bryan County Redskins

PORTAL, Ga. — The Portal Panthers fought hard but were unable to secure a win in a thrilling football game against the Bryan County Redskins on September 12. The Panthers lost 42-35 in a Region 3-A Division II matchup played at the Portal Athletic Complex.

Both teams showcased resilience and explosive plays, but turnovers hampered the Panthers throughout the game. Portal started strong, but an early turnover allowed Bryan County’s Josiah Johnson to score on a 26-yard run, giving the Redskins a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers managed to recover, cutting the deficit to 7-3 with a 27-yard field goal from Hayden Scott. However, Bryan County quickly responded with a 61-yard touchdown run from Anddreas McKinny, extending their lead to 14-3.

Portal rallied with a touchdown from quarterback Gideon Fulcher to Brian McQueen, and a successful two-point conversion narrowed the score to 14-11. By halftime, Zeke Percell’s 24-yard touchdown run put the Panthers ahead 17-14.

After halftime, Quan Coleman scored a touchdown off a Bryan County fumble, pushing Portal to a 23-14 lead. Yet, the Redskins answered back, reclaiming the lead at 28-23 going into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Bryan County extended their lead with another touchdown, but Portal kept fighting, with Percell scoring again to close the gap to 42-35. Unfortunately, a last-minute two-point attempt failed, sealing their fate as the game ended.

Head coach Jason McEachin expressed pride in his team’s effort but emphasized the need for better execution. “We’ve got to eliminate turnovers, and we just didn’t stop the run well enough,” he said. Looking ahead, McEachin is focused on adjustments for the upcoming game against the Metter Tigers on September 19.