Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The National Weather Service has declared a Storm Tracker 2 Weather Alert as Portland prepares for the first heat wave of the summer. High temperatures are expected to approach triple digits on Wednesday.

After a brief warm-up on Sunday, temperatures soared into the mid-90s on Monday. However, a significant rise in heat is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs possibly exceeding 100 degrees.

“The ridge of high pressure will move back east, and we begin to really warm up Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Storm Tracker 2 Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby.

The heat advisory will be in effect starting noon on Tuesday and will last until 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Residents are advised to take precautions by wearing lightweight clothing and limiting strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

The advisory also highlighted the increasing fire risk in the area. Critical fire weather conditions are present east of the Cascades, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph predicted for Monday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center warned that these conditions could lead to new fire starts and significant impacts on existing fires.

Adding to the concern, dry thunderstorms are expected in southeast Oregon, further elevating fire risks.

The record high temperatures for July 14 and 15 stand at 103 degrees, set in 1941. As the week progresses, temperatures are anticipated to return to more seasonal levels by the weekend.