News
Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The National Weather Service has declared a Storm Tracker 2 Weather Alert as Portland prepares for the first heat wave of the summer. High temperatures are expected to approach triple digits on Wednesday.
After a brief warm-up on Sunday, temperatures soared into the mid-90s on Monday. However, a significant rise in heat is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs possibly exceeding 100 degrees.
“The ridge of high pressure will move back east, and we begin to really warm up Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Storm Tracker 2 Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby.
The heat advisory will be in effect starting noon on Tuesday and will last until 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Residents are advised to take precautions by wearing lightweight clothing and limiting strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.
The advisory also highlighted the increasing fire risk in the area. Critical fire weather conditions are present east of the Cascades, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph predicted for Monday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center warned that these conditions could lead to new fire starts and significant impacts on existing fires.
Adding to the concern, dry thunderstorms are expected in southeast Oregon, further elevating fire risks.
The record high temperatures for July 14 and 15 stand at 103 degrees, set in 1941. As the week progresses, temperatures are anticipated to return to more seasonal levels by the weekend.
Recent Posts
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected
- Costco Shares Rally After Early Dip, Investors Remain Optimistic
- High Dividend Stocks Show Mixed Performance Amid Economic Shifts