Portland Faces Record Warm Intensity Amid Upcoming Labor Day Weekend

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland is bracing for record warm temperatures as it heads into the Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists predict that the warm low for today may surpass historical averages, with Salem recording a morning low of 73°F.

If temperatures do not drop significantly before midnight, Salem Airport could experience the second warmest night ever recorded. The unusual warmth follows a night filled with clouds that settled over the central valleys, acting like a thermal blanket.

Throughout the day, hazy sunshine has prevailed despite some lingering upper-level clouds. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach into the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms have been observed along and east of the Cascades, with concerns for gusty winds and lightning through the evening hours. Scattered storms earlier impacted the Salem and McMinnville areas, but further significant rainfall is unlikely.

Tonight will bring another warm night with lows in the upper 60s, leaving those without air conditioning to face uncomfortable conditions. Looking ahead to Wednesday morning, a chance of stray showers may occur, but skies are predicted to clear by the afternoon.

Wildfire smoke will continue to give a hazy appearance, with high temperatures continuing in the upper 80s and low 90s. East of the Cascades, the potential for scattered thunderstorms remains.

As the week progresses, the weather pattern shows no signs of abrupt change, with warm temperatures persisting through the Labor Day weekend. Highs are forecasted to stay in the 80s, providing a pleasant end to summer for outdoor activities.

This pleasant weather may give way to a degree of cooling during the holiday weekend, though the general trend remains warmer than typical for early September. Upgrade your outdoor plans as summer signs off with bright skies and warm temperatures.

Next week appears set to heat up again, with forecasts showing temperatures ascending back into the low 90s by Tuesday.