Portland Pickles Settle Lawsuit with Disney Over Merchandising Dispute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Pickles have settled a lawsuit against Disney regarding merchandise related to a fictional team in the animated series “Win or Lose,” according to court documents. The settlement was reached in principle on Thursday, following a lawsuit filed by Rose City Baseball LLC, the operator of the Pickles, in early May.

In its lawsuit, the Pickles claimed that Disney’s merchandise featuring the fictional “Peaks Valley Pickles” could mislead fans into believing there was a partnership between the team and Disney. The team sought unspecified damages and requested that the court order Disney to stop using their likeness in the show and on its merchandise.

As part of the settlement, both parties requested a 30-day stay to finalize the agreement. Court documents indicate that the settlement concludes the legal dispute that has generated significant attention.

FOX 12 reached out to the Portland Pickles for a comment on the settlement but had not received a response at the time of reporting.

This lawsuit highlights the complexities of copyright and merchandising in the entertainment industry, especially when fictional representations intersect with real-world entities.