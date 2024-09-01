Portland Secures WNBA Expansion Franchise Set to Begin Play in 2026

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has awarded Portland, Oregon, its 15th franchise, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The franchise is set to begin play in the 2026 season.

The ownership group for the new team will be led by the Bhathal family, who are known for their minority investment in the Sacramento Kings. Sean Highkin, writer of the Rose Garden Report, was the first to report the acceptance of the Bhathals’ bid, which is expected to be officially announced soon.

In a statement, a WNBA spokesperson noted that the league is in active discussions with potential ownership groups across various markets and that the approval of any new franchises is subject to a board vote. The investment firm Revitate, led by the Bhathal family, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The WNBA recently added its first expansion team in over a decade with the Golden State Valkyries, set to begin playing in 2025. Following that, Toronto received approval for a franchise to join the league in 2026. Both the Golden State and Toronto franchises reportedly paid an expansion fee of $50 million, while Toronto’s total investment reaches $115 million after accounting for additional expenses.

Portland’s new franchise is expected to command a higher expansion fee due to the rising popularity of the WNBA, particularly highlighted by a substantial increase in attendance and media viewership this year. The WNBA’s current franchise values range from $55 million to $140 million, depending on the market.

The Bhathal siblings, Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal, will assume key roles in the operation of the new franchise. The family previously entered the sports arena through their ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings and their recent agreement to purchase the NWSL’s Portland Thorns for $63 million.

It is planned for the Portland WNBA team to play its home games at the Moda Center, which is also home to the NBA‘s Portland Trail Blazers. However, initial games may take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum due to planned renovations at the Moda Center.

The Portland area has a historical connection to the WNBA, having hosted the Portland Fire from 2000 to 2002. The Fire received strong fan support during their tenure in the league.