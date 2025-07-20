Portland Timbers Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Historic Tifo and Special Ceremonies

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers will mark a significant milestone this Saturday as they celebrate their 50th anniversary with a regular-season match against Minnesota United FC at Providence Park. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT, presented by Toyota.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with a recommendation to take their seats by 7:15 p.m. to enjoy the pregame festivities, including a presentation of the largest painted tifo in MLS history by the Timbers Army. The beautiful massive tifo will cover much of the stadium, showcasing the passion and creativity of the Timbers supporters.

“This Saturday is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for our fans and community,” said a club spokesperson. “The Timbers Army has worked tirelessly to put together a stunning display for everyone to enjoy.”

The festivities will kick off earlier in the evening with a mini match featuring Mojos FC, a coed soccer team made up of players over 70 years old, set to take place at approximately 6:10 p.m. This team has connections to the origins of soccer in Portland and its inspiration from the early Timbers.

Halftime will feature a special recognition ceremony honoring over 60 Timbers alumni from throughout the club’s 50-year history. Fans will also have the opportunity to grab an exclusive commemorative crossbody bag, given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

To commemorate the anniversary, Timbers supporters can purchase a limited edition 50-Year Celebration Scarf. Fans can also secure tickets for the remaining home matches of the season now for just $169, allowing them to enjoy the rest of this memorable season, which includes honoring the 2015 MLS Cup-winning team later this summer.

As the Timbers prepare to face Minnesota United, diehard fans can look back on the club’s all-time record against the team, holding a 4-9-2 record in prior matchups and a more favorable 4-3-1 record when playing at home.

With an exciting evening ahead, the Timbers invite everyone to join them for this grand celebration of community, history, and soccer.