Portland, Oregon – The Portland Timbers launched their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign with a strong 4-0 victory over Querétaro FC on Saturday night. The match took place at Providence Park, showcasing Portland’s determination early in the tournament.

The game kicked off at 8 p.m. PT, as fans filled the stadium to support their team in this highly anticipated opener. Goals from multiple players highlighted the Timbers’ offensive strength, leaving their opponents struggling to gain traction.

“It’s a great start for us,” said Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese. “Our players showed confidence and aggression from the first whistle. We aimed to set the tone for the tournament, and I think we did just that.

In addition to the impressive scoreline, the Timbers’ defense held steady throughout the match, preventing Querétaro from creating significant scoring opportunities. The team’s next match in this tournament is already on the horizon, as they prepare for further challenges.

Fans looking to catch future games can find streaming options available, including a free trial through DIRECTV’s Pro Package, which provides access to a wide variety of sports programming. As the Timbers continue their journey in the Leagues Cup, hopes run high for a successful campaign.