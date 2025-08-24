Sports
Portland Timbers Face San Diego FC in Crucial Playoff Match Tonight
PORTLAND, Oregon — The Portland Timbers will battle MLS newcomer San Diego FC tonight at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
This matchup is significant for both teams as they vie for a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Timbers (10-9-7, 37 points) currently sit in sixth place, while the Supporters’ Shield leaders, San Diego FC, boast an impressive record of 16-7-4 and a total of 52 points.
Tonight represents the first meeting between these two clubs in franchise history. Historically, the Timbers have a record of 6-6-1 against expansion teams in their inaugural match since joining MLS in 2011.
San Diego FC’s robust performance has seen them thrive on the road, recently winning their sixth consecutive away game. They are just one victory away from equalling the MLS expansion record for wins and five points shy of the expansion points record.
The match will be available for streaming via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, and fans can listen to it on the radio in English and Spanish.
Additionally, fans looking to keep up with the Timbers can subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, which grants access to every game throughout the Timbers’ 50th Anniversary season.
Tonight’s encounter is essential as both teams battle for playoff positioning, with the Timbers looking to secure crucial points as the season winds down.
