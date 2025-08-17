Sports
Portland Timbers Host Bobblehead Night Against FC Cincinnati
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers are set to celebrate Diego Chara Bobblehead Night, presented by Toyota, as they host FC Cincinnati at Providence Park on Saturday night. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM PT, with gates opening at 5 PM PT.
The first 20,000 fans will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of Timbers midfielder Diego Chara. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as each gate will have a unique line queue to assist with entry and giveaway distribution. Signage will mark the beginning of the line at each gate.
“We’re excited to recognize Diego for his contributions to the team,” a spokesperson from the Timbers said. “This event is a way for fans to celebrate his legacy with us.”
The Timbers, currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins, 8 losses, and 7 draws, are looking to improve their standing with just nine matches remaining in the season. They are tied on points with fifth-place LAFC.
Saturday’s match will be the third encounter in MLS history between Portland and FC Cincinnati, with the Timbers holding a 0-2-0 record against them. Their last meeting was on April 22, 2023, when the Timbers lost 2-1 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.
Portland will also face former player Evander for the first time since he was transferred for a club-record $12 million to FC Cincinnati in February. Additionally, Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy will play against his former team for the first time.
For fans unable to attend, the match can be watched live on Apple TV+ or listened to on the radio. Additional details about the match and other fan resources can be found on the Timbers’ website.
Recent Posts
- Nelson Named Starting Quarterback for UTEP This Season
- Biden Aide Testifies in House Inquiry on Mental Fitness
- Hernandez Govan Found Not Guilty in Young Dolph Murder Case
- Northwestern Settles Lawsuit with Former Coach Pat Fitzgerald
- Menendez Brothers Parole Hearings Begin After Decades in Prison
- New York Court Reduces Trump Fraud Penalty, Leaves Liability Intact
- Appeals Court Overturns $500 Million Penalty Against Trump in Fraud Case
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs