Portland Timbers Host Bobblehead Night Against FC Cincinnati

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers are set to celebrate Diego Chara Bobblehead Night, presented by Toyota, as they host FC Cincinnati at Providence Park on Saturday night. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM PT, with gates opening at 5 PM PT.

The first 20,000 fans will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of Timbers midfielder Diego Chara. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as each gate will have a unique line queue to assist with entry and giveaway distribution. Signage will mark the beginning of the line at each gate.

“We’re excited to recognize Diego for his contributions to the team,” a spokesperson from the Timbers said. “This event is a way for fans to celebrate his legacy with us.”

The Timbers, currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins, 8 losses, and 7 draws, are looking to improve their standing with just nine matches remaining in the season. They are tied on points with fifth-place LAFC.

Saturday’s match will be the third encounter in MLS history between Portland and FC Cincinnati, with the Timbers holding a 0-2-0 record against them. Their last meeting was on April 22, 2023, when the Timbers lost 2-1 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Portland will also face former player Evander for the first time since he was transferred for a club-record $12 million to FC Cincinnati in February. Additionally, Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy will play against his former team for the first time.

For fans unable to attend, the match can be watched live on Apple TV+ or listened to on the radio. Additional details about the match and other fan resources can be found on the Timbers’ website.