Sports
Portland Timbers Host New England Revolution in Key Matchup
PORTLAND, Oregon — The Portland Timbers are set to welcome the New England Revolution to Providence Park on Saturday for an exciting Matchday 22 clash.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. The Timbers are coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Toronto FC, marking only their fifth defeat of the season. They currently sit fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 8-5-6 and 30 points.
The Timbers will be facing New England for the first time in 1,229 days since their dramatic 2-2 draw in the 2022 season opener. Historically, the Timbers have struggled against the Revolution, holding a 2-1-8 record in their 11 all-time MLS meetings, although they remain undefeated at home against New England with a 2-0-4 record at Providence Park.
The Revs enter the match with momentum after a thrilling 3-3 draw against the Colorado Rapids, where they came back from three goals down to earn a point. Designated Player Carles Gil and Maxi Urruti were key in that comeback, with Urruti scoring a stoppage-time equalizer.
With the Timbers celebrating the 10th Anniversary of their 2015 MLS Cup win, the atmosphere at Providence Park is expected to be electric. This match not only marks a key moment for both teams as they vie for playoff positions, but it also features several familiar faces, including head coach Caleb Porter now leading the Revolution.
Fans can watch the match live on Apple TV+ or listen on the radio. For those looking to attend future games, tickets for the remaining home matches are available for as low as $169.
The weather for Saturday night is predicted to be clear, with a high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit, providing a perfect backdrop for soccer enthusiasts.
As both teams aim to improve their standing, the stakes couldn’t be higher, particularly for the Revolution, who are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference and looking to climb the table with a repeat of their previous strong performances.
In another note, the Revs will sport their new “Eastern White Pine” kit, which pays homage to New England’s Revolutionary War history.
