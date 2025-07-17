Sports
Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers are set to host Real Salt Lake on July 16, 2025, at 7:30 PM PT, marking a special night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2015 MLS Cup win. The match will take place at Providence Park, where the Timbers have not lost in ten home matches this season.
In preparation for the heat advisory expected on game day, fans are permitted to bring sealed sports drinks and water bottles into the stadium. Providence Park will also feature a cooling station at the Guest Services Center to help spectators stay comfortable.
To commemorate the occasion, the first 20,000 fans will receive a special commemorative ticket provided by Pacific Office Automation. The night will include halftime recognition of the 2015 MLS Cup team, with several alumni scheduled to attend.
This match will be the 36th meeting between Portland and Salt Lake in MLS regular season play. Historically, the Timbers lead the series with a record of 14 wins, 9 losses, and 12 draws. They’ve gone unbeaten in nine of their last ten matches against Real Salt Lake, with their last encounter ending in a scoreless draw on May 14, 2025.
Portland aims to extend its home unbeaten streak, having achieved victories in six of its last eight home matches against Salt Lake. Notably, last year’s match at Providence Park saw the Timbers secure a 3-0 victory.
Fans can catch the action on Apple TV+, online, and on Android devices, or listen to the broadcast on local radio stations, including the option to hear the game in Spanish. Those looking to attend future matches can purchase tickets for the remaining home games this season starting at $169 by booking via text.
For dedicated fans, the MLS Season Pass offers access to every Timbers game in 2025, along with continued coverage of MLS’s 50th anniversary celebrations.
