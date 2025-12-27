Sports
Portland Trail Blazers Eye Keon Ellis as Trade Target
PORTLAND, Oregon — The Portland Trail Blazers are actively seeking to improve their roster, with a particular interest in trading for Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis.
According to reports from NBA insider Sean Deveney, the Blazers are among several teams, including the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat, who have inquired about Ellis. Despite a challenging start to the season, the 6-foot-4 guard is a career 42% shooter from beyond the arc on over three attempts per game and is recognized for his disruptive defensive capabilities.
Ellis’s recent performance has raised questions about his market value. Currently, he averages 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in just 17.3 minutes per game, leading some analysts to speculate that his declining numbers could limit the compensation the Kings receive. Deveney notes that a trade could require only outgoing salary and a few second-round picks.
Although Ellis is in the final year of his contract, which typically dampens trade interest, his low salary and the potential for Bird rights make him appealing to teams looking for a blend of immediate contributions and future flexibility.
For the Blazers, acquiring Ellis could bolster their injury-plagued backcourt without pushing them into luxury tax territory, provided they can send out sufficient salary. Currently, the Blazers would not need to exceed $700,000 in outgoing contracts to facilitate such a move.
“At least half the league has asked about him,” said one NBA general manager. “The Lakers tend to get talked about more, but everyone loves him.” As the trade deadline approaches, the competition for Ellis appears to be heating up.
