Portland Trail Blazers’ Yang Hansen Shines in Summer League Opener

LAS VEGAS, United States — Yang Hansen, the 20-year-old rookie center for the Portland Trail Blazers, made a strong debut in the NBA Summer League on July 12, 2025. In their first game, the Blazers defeated the Golden State Warriors 106-73 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Yang, who was selected with the No. 16 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft, contributed significantly to the team’s victory. He recorded 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in just under 24 minutes of play. Despite also committing three turnovers and six fouls, his performance left a lasting impression.

Blazers assistant coach Ronnie Burrell praised Hansen’s versatility and skill. “He showed a lot of facets to his game. He was having fun, played tough, and made some amazing plays tonight,” Burrell said.

Yang himself acknowledged room for improvement, stating, “I rate myself 60 out of 100 for today’s game.” He expressed enjoyment in passing the ball, aligning with the team’s game plan.

The Blazers took control early, leading 35-13 by the end of the first quarter. Rayan Rupert led the scoring with 23 points, while rookie guard Caleb Love added 18 points. After a strong first half, the Blazers continued to dominate, holding off the Warriors

During the game, Yang executed two remarkable assists that highlighted his playmaking ability. The first was a bounce pass to Sidy Cissoko, who delivered a dunk. The second involved a perfectly placed pass to D.J. Carton for a layup.

As the Blazers prepare for their next match against the Memphis Grizzlies, Yang’s performance has excited fans and observers alike. Portland continues to look for strong showings in the Summer League as they evaluate their young talent.

The Blazers are scheduled to play the Grizzlies again at 7:30 PM Pacific Time, with coverage available on ESPN2 and KUNP in Portland.