Sports
Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland’s new WNBA expansion team is rumored to reintroduce the name ‘Portland Fire’ during its official branding event on July 15.
The franchise was announced in September 2024, with a vibrant Instagram post that declared, ‘The city of Portland is going to be on fire.’ Hints at the name were further reinforced on July 14, when the team’s official Instagram shared a monochrome image stating, ‘Our fire never died.’
The ‘Portland Fire’ was the name of the city’s previous WNBA team, which played from 2000 to 2002. Interest in the original name surged after the current team filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in June.
The official announcement regarding the name and branding will take place at the Moda Center. Fans are invited to tune into FOX 12 starting at 6 a.m. to catch all the excitement surrounding this big reveal.
Recent Posts
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected