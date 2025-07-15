Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland’s new WNBA expansion team is rumored to reintroduce the name ‘Portland Fire’ during its official branding event on July 15.

The franchise was announced in September 2024, with a vibrant Instagram post that declared, ‘The city of Portland is going to be on fire.’ Hints at the name were further reinforced on July 14, when the team’s official Instagram shared a monochrome image stating, ‘Our fire never died.’

The ‘Portland Fire’ was the name of the city’s previous WNBA team, which played from 2000 to 2002. Interest in the original name surged after the current team filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in June.

The official announcement regarding the name and branding will take place at the Moda Center. Fans are invited to tune into FOX 12 starting at 6 a.m. to catch all the excitement surrounding this big reveal.