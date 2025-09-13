Porto Aims for Fifth Straight Win Against Nacional

Porto, Portugal – FC Porto seeks to maintain its perfect record in the Primeira Liga as they host Nacional on Saturday at Estadio do Dragao. The match is set to kick off at 6 PM UK time.

Porto has won all four of its league matches this season and is currently two points clear at the top of the standings following a 2-1 victory against Sporting Lisbon before the international break. The team aims to extend its flawless start against Nacional, which recently celebrated its first win of the season.

Nacional secured a crucial 2-0 win against Casa Pia, ending an eight-match winless streak. This victory allows them to climb to ninth place in the standings, bringing renewed hope of a top-half finish. The team, however, will need to solidify its defense, having conceded seven goals in four matches.

Historically, Porto has dominated this fixture, winning nine out of their last ten league meetings with Nacional. They have not only been prolific in attack, scoring 11 goals this season, but also defensively solid, conceding only one goal, which was an own goal during their last clash with Sporting.

Porto is poised to make some changes due to injuries. New signing from Arsenal is expected to make his debut in the right-back position, as regulars Alberto Costa and are unavailable.

Meanwhile, Nacional will be looking to continue their momentum, with players like Paulinho Boia and Jesus Ramirez expected to contribute to their attacking efforts. Despite their recent victory, they will face a stiff challenge against a Porto side known for its strength at both ends of the pitch.

With Porto aiming to consolidate its lead in the league, fans can expect an intense match as the Dragons host Nacional.