Sports
FC Porto Hosts Casa Pia in Liga Portugal Showdown
PORTO, Portugal — FC Porto is set to welcome Casa Pia at Estádio do Dragão today at 1 p.m. ET in a key matchup of the Liga Portugal’s third round.
Porto, currently fourth in the league with six points, aims to build momentum after their recent victories against Vitória de Guimarães and Gil Vicente. Head coach Francesco Farioli expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform, especially in front of their home crowd.
“We’ve had a strong start to the season, and the support from our fans plays a crucial role,” Farioli stated. “When the stadium is packed, it boosts the players’ performance. Our objective is clear: we fight for victory in every game.”
Porto will miss Samu due to injury, alongside Martim Fernandes. Expected to lead the attack is Luuk de Jong, with support from Pepê and Borja Sainz. Porto will play in a 4-3-3 formation, providing depth and attacking options.
In contrast, Casa Pia will enter the match with a full-strength squad. Coach João Pereira has prepared a 3-4-3 formation, hoping to capitalize on their recent win against AVS Futebol SAD. Key players like Cassiano and Osundina are poised to make an impact.
“We are looking to clinch points and avoid our second loss of the season,” Pereira said. “It’s a challenge every time we face a team like Porto, but we are ready to compete.”
Historically, Porto has dominated the matchup, winning six of the last seven encounters against Casa Pia. The last matchup ended with Porto securing a clear victory.
Fans can follow the action live with coverage available on Gol TV and streaming on various platforms including Fubo TV. In a game that promises excitement and competitiveness, both teams are eager for a positive outcome as they continue their campaigns in the Liga Portugal.
