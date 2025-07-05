Entertainment
Post-Apocalyptic Series ‘SEE’ Arrives on Blu-ray Next July
LOS ANGELES, CA – The acclaimed post-apocalyptic series ‘SEE‘ is set to launch on Blu-ray on July 8, 2025, allowing fans to own the complete series for the first time. The show, created by Steven Knight, explores a future where a viral outbreak has left humanity blind, mapping a world where vision is a long-forgotten myth.
Initially released in 2019, ‘SEE’ introduces audiences to Baba Voss, a fierce warrior played by Jason Momoa. The plot thickens when Baba discovers that his newborn twins possess the gift of sight. Although the series features a gripping premise, its first season received mixed reviews from critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes score reflecting a struggle with story complexity and tone.
Despite its challenges in Season 1, including an intricate lore and a grim atmosphere, praise poured in for Momoa’s portrayal of Baba Voss. Critics acknowledged that while his performance shone, the series needed more than just his star power. The turning point came in Season 2, when the addition of Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, Baba’s estranged brother and a formidable general, heightened the narrative stakes.
Season 2, which debuted after a two-year delay due to COVID-19, showcased a sharper storyline and intense conflict. Bautista’s immersion into his role, as noted when Momoa had him walk around blindfolded, illustrated a deep commitment to portraying life without sight. The sibling rivalry between Baba and Edo became central to the show’s narrative, transforming ‘SEE’ into a rich fantasy epic through its ensuing seasons.
As the series concludes, all three seasons remain available for streaming on Apple TV+. However, fans eager for a physical copy can look forward to the upcoming Blu-ray release next year.
