Post Malone Announces Paris Concert for BIG ASS World Tour

PARIS, France — Global icon Post Malone will perform a one-night-only concert in Paris as part of his BIG ASS World Tour on September 3, 2025. The event will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena, and will feature American artist Jelly Roll as a special guest.

Post Malone—whose real name is Austin Richard Post—has quickly become a pivotal figure in today’s music scene, known for blending hip-hop, pop, rock, and country. Since his rise to fame in 2015 with hits like “Rockstar” and “Sunflower,” he has collected nine diamond-certified singles and received multiple GRAMMY nominations. His record-breaking song “Sunflower,” a collaboration with Swae Lee, has achieved 17 platinum records, making it the most certified song in music history.

This upcoming concert marks Post Malone’s first performance in one of Europe’s largest indoor venues. Fans can expect a stunning visual experience along with a setlist filled with his greatest hits. “This tour promises to be monumental,” Post Malone said in a statement. “I can’t wait to connect with my fans in Paris and share this incredible experience.”

Joining him on stage will be Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord. Known for his unique blend of country, rock, and hip-hop, Jelly Roll has captured the attention of audiences with his relatable lyrics and engaging stage presence. He will open for Post Malone in Paris and several other cities throughout the tour.

Presale tickets for the concert are available now, with general sales beginning on February 21, 2025, at noon. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid missing out on this unique opportunity.

The concert at Paris La Défense Arena is expected to attract a large audience. Fans are advised to arrive early, as doors will open at 6:00 PM, with the concert scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM. The venue recommends using public transport due to anticipated crowds.

Post Malone’s BIG ASS World Tour continues to gain attention, and his concert in Paris will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the year for music lovers.