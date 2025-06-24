Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June

BOISE, Idaho — Post Malone is set to bring his highly anticipated Big A** Stadium Tour to Boise on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The concert will take place at Albertsons Stadium, located at Boise State University, and will feature special guests Jelly Roll and Wyatt Flores.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m, and is expected to run until 11 p.m. A large crowd is expected, with an estimated 37,000 fans in attendance. Nathan Burk, senior associate athletic director at Boise State, stated, “For Post Malone, this concert does not have a general admission pit area — reducing our capacity on the field by about 2,000 seats.” Post Malone is expected to take the stage at 9 p.m. for a two-hour performance.

Due to construction, there will be road closures on the day of the event. Both Cesar Chavez Lane and Manitou Avenue will be closed, along with University Drive from Bronco Lane to Broadway Avenue, which will be reserved for Uber, Lyft, and taxi drop-offs. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, and local residents who are not attending should plan to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

To streamline entry, a new process for guests has been implemented. Two main entrances will be available, leading to a fenced plaza area with food, beverages, and merchandise. Re-entry will not be allowed. Officials urge fans to keep in mind the revised bag policy: only clear bags, small wallets, or diaper bags will be allowed.

The stadium’s capacity for concerts can reach 42,000, and future events will benefit from improved stage setups that will increase seating on the north side of the venue. For safety, over 600 personnel, including Boise Police and emergency medical services, will be on site.

Parking for the concert will be limited, with premium spaces available for $50, expected to sell out quickly. Alternatives include using downtown parking and Boise State’s shuttle services. Valley Regional Transit will also provide free transportation for all ticket holders from designated locations.

Post Malone, known for his genre-blending music, recently released his debut country album, “F-1 Trillion,” featuring collaborations with Dolly Parton and Luke Combs. Jelly Roll brings a mix of country and rock influences, while Wyatt Flores is celebrated for his storytelling in country music.

Tickets are still available for the concert starting at $125.