Entertainment
Post Malone and Christy Lee Split After Short Romance
AUSTIN, Texas – July 1, 2025
Post Malone is officially single after ending his relationship with stylist Christy Lee. Sources confirm that the couple broke up just under a month ago, having begun dating earlier this year.
The romantic connection between Malone, 29, and Lee started in January during a dinner outing in Rome. The couple was later spotted in public, including a viral TikTok video in March that showed Lee affectionately holding onto Malone’s arm while they were at a bar.
While their breakup details remain unclear, it is reported that it is uncertain if the two remain on friendly terms.
Lee is a stylist who has previously worked with celebrities including Bella Thorne and Charlotte McKinney. Meanwhile, Malone has been navigating a custody battle with his ex-fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park over their three-year-old daughter, referred to in court documents as ‘DDP‘.
In May, Malone filed court documents indicating he wished to settle custody proceedings in Utah, where he is raising his daughter. He claims Park’s request in Los Angeles was a strategic attempt to gain an advantage in their custody negotiations.
The singer’s turbulent personal life comes after his engagement to Park ended in November 2024, an announcement that went public months later. Malone, who is typically private about his family, confirmed the news of his daughter’s birth in June 2022, later revealing his relationship with Park.
A judge is expected to review custody motions next month as Malone continues to seek cooperation with Park regarding their daughter’s upbringing.
