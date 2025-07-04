Post Malone Falls on Stage During Glendale Concert

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Post Malone, the popular singer known for hits like “Circles,” fell during a concert at State Farm Stadium on June 22, 2025. The 29-year-old singer stumbled as he walked toward a fan recording the performance, falling forward when a piece of the stage gave way beneath him.

A fan who captured the moment shared a video online, expressing concern for Malone’s well-being. “I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ❤️,” they wrote, tagging the artist.

Despite the fall, Malone’s tour continued without interruption, and audiences were relieved to see he was okay. This incident follows a previous fall during his Twelve Carat Tour in 2022, where he suffered bruised ribs after hitting his chest during a performance in St. Louis, Missouri.

After his fall in St. Louis, Malone updated fans, stating he was recovering and receiving medication for pain. He assured them he would make up for missed songs from the concert due to the incident. “Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my ass kicked by myself,” he said.

In additional revelations to fans, Malone later described waking up in pain that made it difficult to breathe. He described the challenges he faced during performances, explaining, “There’s little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out, which is pretty f—ing badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there.”

Malone is currently finishing the U.S. leg of his tour with fellow artist The Kid LAROI. They began their joint tour in late April with stops in various cities such as Philadelphia, New York, and Las Vegas. The final show of the U.S. leg is set for July 1 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.