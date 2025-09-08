Post Malone Reschedules London Shows Due to Tube Strikes

London, England – U.S. rapper Post Malone has postponed his concerts scheduled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to planned strikes on the London Underground. The shows were originally set for September 7 and 8 but will now take place on September 20 and 21.

Promoters Live Nation announced the decision on social media, citing that without adequate Tube service, they could not secure an event license. “Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get people to the concert and home again safely,” the statement read.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking from Sunday evening until Friday morning over disputes regarding pay and working conditions. The union is advocating for a 32-hour workweek and pay increases.

Post Malone is currently on the European leg of his Big A** Stadium Tour, supporting his sixth studio album, ‘F-1 Trillion.’ His shows in London follow a successful 10-performance run at Wembley Stadium.

Fans unable to attend the rescheduled dates can request refunds through their original point of purchase. Live Nation urged ticket holders to contact them by 10 a.m. BST on September 8.

Criticism has emerged regarding the timing of these announcements, especially as Coldplay also rescheduled their London shows just days prior due to the same strikes. Coldplay’s performances have been moved to September 6 and 12.

As of now, Post Malone’s team has not publicly commented on the unforeseen changes.