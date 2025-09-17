Sports
Postecoglou to Rotate Nottingham Forest Squad in Upcoming Cup Match
NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou announced he will rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup third-round match against Swansea City on Wednesday.
Postecoglou confirmed that new signings Oleksandr Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, Dilane Bakwa, Jair Cunha, and Omari Hutchinson will all feature in the match set for 20:00 BST.
In the summer transfer window, Forest added 13 players as part of a £200 million recruitment spree. Luiz, who joined on loan from Juventus, has yet to play a single minute for his new club, while Zinchenko was unable to play against his parent club, Arsenal, last weekend.
“Yes, pretty much,” Postecoglou stated when asked about a potentially changed lineup. “From my perspective, it doesn’t mean we’re not taking tomorrow’s game very seriously. We know with Europe this year, the sheer number of games we’re going to be playing—we’re going to need the whole squad.”
He added, “I don’t want to dampen their enthusiasm to play and Zinchenko, Luiz, Bakwa, Hutchinson – all these players haven’t had a look in at the moment. Tomorrow’s the opportunity. They’re good players and they want to show what they can do.”
Forest will miss defender Murillo, who suffered an injury during the 3-0 loss at Arsenal. Postecoglou described the injury as quite serious, but expressed optimism for Murillo’s return for the match against Burnley this Saturday.
“He was very, very sore on Saturday night, but every day he has improved,” said Postecoglou. “I had a chat to him this morning. He wants to be ready for Saturday.”
