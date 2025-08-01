Potential Drama Brewing at Heather Dubrow’s Party

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Tensions are expected to rise at Heather Dubrow‘s upcoming birthday party, where former flame Jo De La Rosa will make an appearance alongside her ex, Slade Smiley.

In a sneak peek for Season 19 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ (airing July 31), Jo is invited to the event by Tamra Judge. However, this move is likely to spark a reaction from Gretchen Rossi, Slade’s current partner. “Tamra showing up with Slade’s ex certainly doesn’t show that she’s trying to move forward with me,” Gretchen stated during a confessional. “It’s Tamra clearly trying to poke,” she added.

Jo, who excitedly shared her upcoming guest spot on her Instagram, expressed gratitude for the support from her followers, saying, “I feel so loved reading comments and saying how excited you are to see me on an episode of Housewives next week.” She hinted at surprises saying, “Some stuff goes down. And then come back, and let me know what you think because it gets wild.”

Outside of ‘RHOC,’ Jo has been busy sharing moments from her life with husband Taran, including moving into a new apartment. Jo also revealed the challenges they faced recently, discussing her husband’s car accident and job loss on her social media.

Regarding her plans for family, Jo shared, “I’m 44 and trying to get pregnant,” indicating that she and Taran are taking steps toward starting a family.

Meanwhile, Gretchen has her own updates to share, showcasing her iconic shoe collection on the show and details about her nearly two-decade-long relationship with Slade. The couple’s love continues to flourish even amidst the drama.

As the party approaches, viewers can expect emotional confrontations and unexpected twists. ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.