Potential LIRR Strike Looms as Union Votes on Walkout

NEW YORK — New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the possibility of a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) strike during a news conference on September 10, 2025. A coalition of five unions representing about 3,400 railroad employees is considering a strike as early as September 18.

The unions demand a 16% pay increase over three years, while LIRR management has proposed a 9.5% raise. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, one of the primary unions, is currently conducting a strike authorization vote.

Hochul criticized the Trump administration for its role in the escalating labor dispute. “The president did something rather extraordinary… which was to say, ‘OK, do what you want now, go ahead and strike,’” she said. “He owns it, as do the Republicans here on Long Island.”

The MTA‘s CEO, Janno Lieber, emphasized the importance of addressing riders’ frustrations amid ongoing negotiations. “We have to stick up for the riders,” Lieber stated, referring to the significant overtime and raising concerns over compensation.

Hochul has reached out to Long Island’s Republican congress members, urging them to advocate for a swift resolution. In a letter, she wrote, “A strike that paralyzes the nation’s busiest commuter railroad is not a partisan issue… It is your responsibility to stand up for your constituents.”

Under federal rules, mediation is required before a strike but the Trump administration released the unions from these obligations earlier this year. Hochul described the White House’s decision as premature and called for renewed negotiations before the possible strike date.

If a strike occurs, the MTA plans to implement contingency plans, potentially including shuttle buses to assist commuters in Queens. The last rail strike by LIRR workers occurred in 1994, with a narrow escape from a strike in 2014 due to last-minute negotiations.

The unions involved include the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen, International Association of Machinists, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and Transportation Communications Union. They collectively represent nearly half of LIRR’s workforce.

The strike vote by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers will conclude on September 15, with results still pending from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.