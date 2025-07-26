Potential Rainfall and Tropical Threats Impact Southeast Coast
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A low pressure system is expected to bring some rain this weekend across parts of Texas and the Southeast. The forecast shows increased cloud cover and temperatures staying in the low to mid-90s this weekend.
According to KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, the high pressure will move in from Monday to Wednesday, pushing temperatures close to 100 degrees. Following that, another low pressure system is anticipated to move in from Thursday to Saturday, potentially bringing spotty rain showers.
Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, Florida, meteorologists are monitoring a stalled cold front combined with tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This situation is raising concerns for heavy rain and thunderstorms along the Southeast coast, especially from Florida to Louisiana.
The FOX Forecast Center indicated this setup is similar to one that occurred off the East Coast last week. While there is a possibility of a new area of low pressure developing near the same spot where system 93L formed, the forecast suggests that it may stay broad and disorganized.
Even without this new system becoming well organized, it is expected to draw substantial tropical moisture, leading to heavy downpours, particularly along the Interstate 10 corridor. Drive conditions in the affected areas may become hazardous by midweek and persist through at least Friday.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible across much of the northern Gulf Coast, with the potential for isolated flooding in areas with prolonged heavy rain.
Recent Posts
- Diablos Rojos Coach Reunites with Player in Exciting Matchup
- Tigers Fall Again, Losing 6-2 to Blue Jays at Comerica Park
- New Documentary Explores Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Hate Crime Incident
- Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park
- No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
- Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns
- AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup
- Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash