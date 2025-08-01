Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement

LOS ANGELES, CA – Rumors are swirling about a possible sequel to the beloved 1997 romantic comedy ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ following comments from star Dermot Mulroney during a recent promotional event.

The original film, starring Julia Roberts as Jules Potter and Dermot Mulroney as Michael, was a box office success, grossing over $299 million worldwide. The story centers on Jules, who realizes her feelings for Michael just days before his wedding.

While promoting his new Netflix film ‘The Hunting Wives,’ Mulroney hinted at ongoing discussions for a sequel, stating, “I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.” His remark suggests that negotiations may be underway, but specifics remain unclear.

Mulroney reminisced about the making of the original, saying, “The whole thing was a dream.” He expressed confidence in the film’s success and its cultural impact, stating that it was widely recognized as a standout in Hollywood.

Nearly two decades after the original’s release, many fans are eager to see how the characters have evolved. A sequel could explore Jules’ love life post-Michael and whether their friendship endured after the wedding. Additionally, themes of ‘right person, wrong time’ could add depth to the story.

Julia Roberts has also voiced her interest in revisiting her character, expressing curiosity about where the characters ended up in their lives. With both lead actors supporting the idea, the prospects for a sequel appear bright.

No official release date or additional cast details have been announced as the project is still in the early stages. However, director Celine Song, known for her Oscar-nominated film ‘Past Lives,’ has been brought on board to write the script, generating more excitement for the sequel.

As fans await confirmation, the possibility of a new chapter for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ keeps hope alive for rom-com enthusiasts everywhere.