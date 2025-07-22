Power Outage Affects 1,600 Customers in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – The Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) reported a power outage in South Omaha affecting approximately 1,600 customers due to a burnt-out switch. The outage began on July 20, 2025, and OPPD officials are working to resolve the issue.

OPPD restored power to about 80 customers but estimates that full restoration will occur by 4:30 p.m., unless unexpected developments arise. A small number of commercial customers will remain without power until the burnt-out switch is replaced, which is anticipated to be completed by 11 p.m.

The affected area is bounded by Leavenworth Street to the north, Grover Street to the south, 9th Street to the east, and 26th Street to the west. Residents and businesses in this zone experienced interruptions in their power supply.

The outage temporarily closed the Durham Museum, much to the disappointment of local visitors. OPPD encourages affected customers to stay updated through their outage reporting system for the latest information.

In a related initiative, OPPD announced it is enrolling customers in a new Life Sustaining Equipment Program. This program is designed for individuals dependent on electrical equipment. Customers who sign up will receive advance notifications of planned outages, aiming to help them prepare for power interruptions.