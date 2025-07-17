Power Outage Affects Nearly 22,000 in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA — Nearly 22,000 Seattle City Light customers are without power Wednesday night due to issues with an underground electrical vault.

Seattle Fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the electrical vault located at Fremont Avenue North and North 107th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered no active fire. However, the system was taken offline for safety reasons as crews accessed the equipment.

As of 8:30 p.m., 21,973 customers were experiencing outages, primarily in north Seattle, particularly in the Victory Heights and Northgate neighborhoods. The outage has left many residents without power as evening approaches.

The estimated time for power restoration is set for 2:25 a.m. Thursday. Updates will be provided by KIRO 7 as more information becomes available.