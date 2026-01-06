News
Power Outage Affects Over 3,000 in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities reported a significant power outage on Sunday at 12:15 p.m., impacting approximately 3,072 customers in the South Lake Tahoe area.
The cause of the outage has not been disclosed, and there is currently no timeline for when power will be restored. Liberty estimates restoration may occur around 3:50 p.m., but this is subject to change depending on circumstances.
Customers can check their status using Liberty’s outage map available online. The map is updated frequently to provide the most accurate information regarding outages.
This unexpected event has left many residents without electricity, prompting concerns as the day progresses. Liberty encourages those affected to stay tuned for updates as they work to resolve the situation.
As of now, more details regarding the cause of the outage are awaited.
