News
Power Outage Strands Riders at Wild Adventures Theme Park
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Parents at Wild Adventures Theme Park reported that visitors were stuck on rides for nearly an hour due to a power outage. The park experienced disruptions earlier this afternoon when a widespread power disruption linked to a nearby utility substation impacted operations.
Two rides affected were the Twisted Typhoon and the Rattler. Parents observed and shared pictures and videos as some riders began to be safely removed from the attractions.
In response to the outage, Wild Adventures reached out to local emergency personnel and implemented established safety protocols, including ride evacuations. In a statement, the park expressed appreciation for the professionalism of emergency teams and their own staff during the incident.
Power has since been fully restored, and the park confirmed that a scheduled concert for the evening will continue as planned. Guests who were in the park at the time of the outage have been issued rain checks for future visits.
Wild Adventures acknowledged the significant disruptions some guests faced and sincerely apologized for the inconvenience, thanking visitors for their patience and understanding as the situation unfolded.
