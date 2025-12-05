News
Power Outage Strikes Over 3,000 Customers in Maui
Maui, Hawaii — More than 3,000 customers lost power on Maui on December 1, 2025. An estimated 7,189 out of 73,933 tracked meters, or about 9.77%, were without power as of 8:55 p.m. According to Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO), the outage affected areas from Wailuku to Kahakaloa.
By 9 p.m., some areas of Wailuku had power restored. However, many customers in other locations remained without electricity. HECO indicated that power was expected to be restored by midnight.
Emergency crews are actively responding to the situation. HECO clarified that this outage is not related to the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program.
For updates, customers can check the Maui County outage map available on the Hawaiian Electric website. HECO has promised to keep the public informed about power restoration efforts.
