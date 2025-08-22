Power Outage Strikes Pleasanton, Affecting Over 2,000 Customers

PLEASANTON, CA — Over 2,100 customers in Pleasanton lost power Wednesday afternoon, affecting daily routines across the area. The outage began at 12:47 p.m. west of I-680, particularly around Foothill Drive, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

Residents were notified that power is estimated to return by 3:15 p.m. No specific cause for the outage has been disclosed.

In light of the heat, locals are advised to seek air-conditioned locations such as libraries, shopping centers, or friends’ homes until service is restored. This incident marks another in a series of power outages this summer.

Customers on the neighborhood platform Nextdoor reported four outages within the last four to five weeks, including one that lasted over 20 hours. Another resident noted experiencing eight separate outages this summer.

In response to the ongoing issues, five mayors and city managers from the Tri-Valley recently convened with PG&E leadership to discuss the persistent power outage problems. Further updates on the situation are expected.