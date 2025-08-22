News
Power Outage Strikes Pleasanton, Affecting Over 2,000 Customers
PLEASANTON, CA — Over 2,100 customers in Pleasanton lost power Wednesday afternoon, affecting daily routines across the area. The outage began at 12:47 p.m. west of I-680, particularly around Foothill Drive, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).
Residents were notified that power is estimated to return by 3:15 p.m. No specific cause for the outage has been disclosed.
In light of the heat, locals are advised to seek air-conditioned locations such as libraries, shopping centers, or friends’ homes until service is restored. This incident marks another in a series of power outages this summer.
Customers on the neighborhood platform Nextdoor reported four outages within the last four to five weeks, including one that lasted over 20 hours. Another resident noted experiencing eight separate outages this summer.
In response to the ongoing issues, five mayors and city managers from the Tri-Valley recently convened with PG&E leadership to discuss the persistent power outage problems. Further updates on the situation are expected.
Recent Posts
- Kenya Faces Madagascar in CHAN 2024 Quarterfinal Showdown
- Shooting Reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula
- Gal Gadot Receives Threats After Co-Star’s Pro-Palestine Remarks
- Shawn Hatosy Takes on Doctor Role in The Pitt
- Fantasy Football Strategies: Insights Ahead of 2025 Draft Season
- Trial Begins for Florida Professor’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot
- Mississippi Aquarium Offers Free Admission for Children This Summer
- New Report Reveals Michael Boulos’ Business Deals with Trump Family
- Riz Ahmed Shines in Gripping Thriller ‘Relay’
- Jordan Davis Talks Career and New Album on Will Cain Show
- Yankees Fans Flock for George Costanza Bobblehead Night
- Bestselling Author Shares Healthy Recipes with Millions
- Malik Beasley No Longer Under Federal Gambling Investigation
- East Moline Schools Expand AI Use in Classrooms
- COVID-19 Cases Surge in Maryland as School Year Begins
- Tanzania and Burundi Launch $2.15 Billion Cross-Border Railway Project
- Coco Gauff Parts Ways with Coach Days Before US Open
- Hurricane Erin’s Massive Waves Hit East Coast, Evacuations Ordered
- Clear Skies Forecasted for Halton Hills with Highway Closures
- Trump Brokers Landmark Deal Ending Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan