News
Power Outages Affect Columbine Hills Residents Amid Storm
Columbine Hills, Colorado — Residents in Columbine Hills experienced significant power outages due to severe weather on Wednesday afternoon. The outages began around 3 p.m., affecting thousands in the area.
According to Xcel Energy, the storm brought high winds and heavy rain, leading to downed power lines and equipment failures. “We are working diligently to restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” said Xcel spokesperson Sarah Johnson.
Many residents reported being without power for several hours, with some areas experiencing outages that lasted well into the evening. Local officials urged people to stay indoors and avoid any downed power lines.
Columbine Hills mayor, Tom Clarke, emphasized the importance of safety during such storms. “We want everyone to stay alert and report any hazards immediately,” he stated. Emergency services were on standby to assist residents as needed.
As of late Wednesday, crews were still working to restore power. Xcel Energy has promised updates as they assess the situation. They expect power to be fully restored by Thursday morning.
