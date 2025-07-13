Power Outages Hit South Lake Tahoe and Dayton Areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Crews from Liberty have been dispatched to address a power outage affecting 2,509 customers in South Lake Tahoe. The outage spans areas along Pioneer Trail and parts of Lake Tahoe Blvd. near Stateline.

As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown, and there is no estimated time for power restoration. The Liberty website indicates power is expected to be restored by 12:20 p.m., but this remains an estimate until further repairs can be assessed.

In a separate incident, over 3,000 NV Energy customers face power outages in the Dayton area. These outages began around 6:20 a.m. on Monday morning. By 7:25 a.m., NV Energy reported that 2,823 customers in Dayton and 244 customers in Silver Springs (ZIP codes 89403 and 89429) are without power.

The situation’s cause is currently under investigation, and NV Energy has not provided an estimated time for restoration. Customers are encouraged to check the NV Energy website for updates as the companies work to resolve these outages.