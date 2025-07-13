News
Power Outages Hit South Lake Tahoe and Dayton Areas
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Crews from Liberty have been dispatched to address a power outage affecting 2,509 customers in South Lake Tahoe. The outage spans areas along Pioneer Trail and parts of Lake Tahoe Blvd. near Stateline.
As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown, and there is no estimated time for power restoration. The Liberty website indicates power is expected to be restored by 12:20 p.m., but this remains an estimate until further repairs can be assessed.
In a separate incident, over 3,000 NV Energy customers face power outages in the Dayton area. These outages began around 6:20 a.m. on Monday morning. By 7:25 a.m., NV Energy reported that 2,823 customers in Dayton and 244 customers in Silver Springs (ZIP codes 89403 and 89429) are without power.
The situation’s cause is currently under investigation, and NV Energy has not provided an estimated time for restoration. Customers are encouraged to check the NV Energy website for updates as the companies work to resolve these outages.
Recent Posts
- Nassau Executive Blakeman Exempts Police from Mask Ban Amid Controversy
- Modern Family Star Opens Up About Pacemaker Surgery
- Will Nick Saban Make a Return to Coaching After Retirement?
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis