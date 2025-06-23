Power Outages Hit Staten Island Amid Severe Weather Warnings

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A power outage has affected nearly 700 Con Edison customers in the 10310 ZIP code area of Staten Island on Sunday, even as the weather remained calm, with no thunderstorms reported.

Residents in West Brighton experienced service disruptions, and Con Edison indicated that crews would be dispatched. Power restoration is now expected by midnight, an extension from the earlier estimate of 10 p.m.

On Thursday, lightning and heavy rainfall struck the area, leading to more than 1,000 residents losing power across the 10314 and 10306 ZIP codes, including New Springville, New Dorp, Seaview, and Egbertville. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service, predicting winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare for severe weather and extreme heat anticipated for the upcoming week. The state expects temperatures to exceed 100 degrees “feels-like” by Sunday, prompting advisories for residents to stay indoors and hydrated.

The extreme heat is predicted to last into next week, with overnight lows projected between 70 and 85 degrees. Voters in affected areas are encouraged to take precautions ahead of the Primary Election Day on Tuesday, June 24.

While Con Edison has yet to respond to inquiries about the outages related to recent weather, the predictions of further rainfall and thunderstorms could impact power stability.

The FDNY also dealt with a separate incident on Wednesday: a truck fire on the West Shore Expressway was extinguished without injuries. Additionally, a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Central Park. He was reported to be in stable condition with minor burns after being transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center.