Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents

LOMPOC, California – Power has been restored for all customers in the Vandenberg Village area, according to Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E).

The outage began on Monday evening, affecting nearly 3,300 customers served by an Enhanced Powerline Safety Setting-enabled circuit. The issue originated in the area of D Street and E. Central Avenue.

PG&E first reported the outage just before 9 p.m. and initially estimated that restoration would take until 4 a.m. on Tuesday. However, by 9:20 a.m., the company updated the estimated restoration time to 11 a.m. for 3,110 customers still without power.

On Tuesday morning, another outage was reported just north of Lompoc, impacting 151 additional customers. There was no estimated time of restoration provided for this new outage.

Despite the outages, schools including Buena Vista Elementary, Maple High, and Cabrillo High were in session and operating normally.

