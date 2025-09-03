Power Restored in Paso Robles After Outage Affects 2,000 Customers

PASO ROBLES, California – Power has been largely restored to residents in Paso Robles following an unplanned outage that affected over 2,000 customers on Monday night.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), the outage began earlier in the evening. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the outage.

PG&E stated that crews are currently evaluating the electrical system to locate any damaged sections that may require repairs. The utility company had originally estimated that power would be restored by 11 p.m.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges utilities face in maintaining reliable service, especially during adverse conditions. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.