News
Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $288 Million as Drawings Continue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $288 million after no one matched all six numbers during Wednesday night’s drawing. Players can try their luck this Saturday, July 19, with a cash option of $128.8 million available for a winner.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing will be announced at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. The previous drawing’s winning numbers were 28, 48, 51, 61, 69, and the Powerball number was 20, with a Power Play multiplier of 3X. Results from the drawing are still pending.
To win a prize in Powerball, players need to match at least one number, specifically the Powerball, worth $4. Tickets can cost as low as $2 each, with an option to add Power Play for an additional $1, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. In addition, players can opt for a Double Play feature for another dollar, giving them a chance to win $10 million in a second drawing.
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday, July 21. Drawings occur three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET nationwide. Lottery tickets can be purchased in various locations such as gas stations and grocery stores, as well as online in select states.
For those seeking to win big, the odds of hitting the jackpot remain daunting at 1 in 292.2 million. However, winning smaller prizes can be easier, with multiple prize levels available. The excitement surrounding the upcoming drawing continues to grow, as players hope to become the next Powerball millionaire.
Recent Posts
