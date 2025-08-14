Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million After No Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $526 million, with a cash option of $241 million.

The winning numbers drawn on August 13 were 4, 11, 40, 44, and 50, with the Powerball being 4 and the Power Play set at 3X. No tickets matched all numbers, leading to the substantial increase in the jackpot for the next drawing.

Players are reminded that they only need to match the Powerball number to win a prize, which is worth $4. However, matching two numbers won’t win a prize unless one of those numbers is the Powerball. A ticket that matches one of the five numbers and the Powerball also earns $4.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday. Drawings are held three times a week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. A Powerball ticket costs $2, and for an additional $1, players can add the Power Play feature, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings.

In addition, players can opt for the Double Play feature for another $1, giving them a second chance to win a $10 million prize. Tickets are available at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores, and they can also be purchased online in several states.

According to officials, the overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Drawings are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.