News
Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The estimated Powerball jackpot has grown to $526 million for the drawing scheduled on August 13, 2025, after no tickets matched the winning numbers in the previous drawing. The cash option for this massive prize is set at $241 million.
The winning numbers from the last drawing were 4, 11, 40, 44, and 50, with the Powerball number being 4 and a Power Play multiplier of 3. Lottery officials are seeing an increase in ticket sales as excitement builds for the chance of hitting it big.
Powerball drawings occur three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. The next drawing after August 13 will be on Saturday, August 16.
In addition to the grand prize, players can win smaller prizes by matching one or more numbers. A ticket that matches just the Powerball number is worth $4. For those wishing to increase their potential winnings, the Power Play option allows players to multiply their non-jackpot prizes for an additional $1.
As players across various states prepare for the upcoming drawing, it’s essential to be aware of the claiming process. In Maryland, for example, prizes of up to $600 can be redeemed at lottery retailers, while larger sums require claiming by mail or in person at regional Maryland Lottery offices. Winners must also provide valid identification to collect their prizes.
The recent ticket sales spike is reminiscent of past large jackpots. The last Powerball jackpot winner occurred on May 31, 2025, when a single ticket in California won $204.5 million. Players are hopeful that this growing jackpot may yield another lucky winner soon.
