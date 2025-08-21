Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $643 Million Ahead of Wednesday Drawing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $643 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing. The prize increased after no one won the $605 million jackpot in Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers from that drawing were 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, and the Powerball was 1. The Power Play multiplier was 3x which could have significantly boosted other wins.

This marks the 32nd consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner since May 31, when a $204.5 million ticket was sold in California. The current jackpot is already the 13th largest prize in Powerball history.

Sales for Powerball tickets have seen a significant increase, with preliminary data showing a 40% rise compared to last year. The Multi-State Lottery Association indicated that rising jackpots often lead to increased ticket purchases. They stated, “As the jackpot increases, we expect ticket sales to increase.”

Players hoping to win will face long odds, with a 1 in 292 million chance of claiming the jackpot. Should someone win on Wednesday, they can choose between the total jackpot amount, which is paid out over 30 annual payments, or a one-time cash option of approximately $290 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. As excitement builds, Powerball tickets remain priced at $2 each, giving participants a shot at possibly life-changing sums.