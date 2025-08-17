News
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $565 Million Following Latest Drawing
Indianapolis, IN – The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $565 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in the Saturday, August 16, 2025 drawing. The jackpot carries a cash option of $255.3 million.
The winning numbers from the latest drawing are 23, 40, 49, 65, 69, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.
In Powerball, players need to match at least one number, but it must be the Powerball to win a prize. Matching just one of the five main numbers along with the Powerball results in a $4 prize.
As of now, there have been no billion-dollar jackpots in 2025 for either Mega Millions or Powerball. The last Powerball jackpot was won on May 31, 2025, worth $204.5 million, claimed by a single winner in California.
Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. Each ticket costs $2, with an option to add Power Play for an additional $1, allowing players the possibility to multiply winnings excluding the jackpot.
Lottery enthusiasts are curious to see if this growing jackpot will bring in a winner or if it will rollover once again. The drawing on Monday, August 18, will provide an opportunity for hopeful players as the jackpot continues to climb.
