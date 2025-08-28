Powerball Jackpot Grows to $750 Million After Latest Drawing Loses

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Powerball jackpot has increased to $750 million for the drawing on Monday, August 25, after no grand prize winner emerged from the August 23 drawing.

The winning numbers from the August 23 drawing were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier for this drawing was 2X. As no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot continues to grow.

Although the grand prize went unclaimed, several other substantial prizes were awarded. A ticket sold in South Dakota won $2 million by achieving the Match 5 plus Power Play. Additionally, there were $1 million Match 5 winners in Maine and New York.

Powerball drawings occur three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase until 9:59 p.m. in states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and they cost $2 per play.

To participate, players can choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Players also have the option to let the lottery terminal randomly pick their numbers.

There are nine ways to win in Powerball, with varying prize amounts depending on how many numbers match. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.87.

The last few years have seen record-breaking jackpots, including a $2.04 billion jackpot won in November 2022.