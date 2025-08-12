Powerball Jackpot Hits $501 Million for August 11 Drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $501 million for the Monday, August 11, 2025, drawing after no one won the top prize during the last drawing on Saturday, August 9.

Players hoping for a chance at the grand prize can opt for a one-time cash payment of $229.5 million if they match all five numbers plus the Powerball. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 6, 16, 33, 40, 62, and the Powerball is 2.

There have been four Powerball jackpot winners already in 2025, including the most recent winner from California who claimed a $204.5 million prize. Earlier this year, a jackpot ticket sold in Oregon generated $328.5 million and another in Kentucky secured $167.3 million.

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. To participate, a ticket must be purchased for $2, which can be done at various locations such as convenience stores and gas stations. In several states, tickets are also available for online purchase.

Players can select five numbers from a range of 1 to 69 for the white balls, while the red Powerball is drawn from numbers 1 to 26. For an additional dollar, players can activate the “Power Play” feature, which increases non-jackpot winnings by multipliers of 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or even 10X.

If you prefer a random selection, the “Quick Pick” option allows for computer-generated numbers. To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match, with the five white balls appearing in any order.

The next drawing will occur on Wednesday, August 13. If no one matches the winning numbers, the jackpot will continue to climb, offering more chances for winnings.

For additional information on winning numbers and prizes, visit the official Powerball website.