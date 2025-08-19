News
Powerball Jackpot Hits $605 Million Ahead of Monday Drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $605 million ahead of the August 18, 2025, drawing, marking the largest prize of the year. This impressive sum follows 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since May 31, when a ticket sold in California claimed $204.5 million.
No one matched all six numbers in the latest drawing on August 16. The white balls drawn were 23, 40, 49, 65, and 69, while the red Powerball was 23. The estimated cash value for the upcoming jackpot stands at roughly $273 million.
Since the last win, between June 2 and August 13, there have been 37 winners of $1 million prizes for matching five white balls. Additionally, nine players who opted for the Power Play option, which costs an extra $1, won $2 million each. However, no players won in the latest drawing.
Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose to receive their prize as an annuity paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment. If players opt for the annuity, they receive an immediate payment followed by a five percent increase every year. Despite the allure of the massive jackpot, the odds of winning it are exceedingly low at 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are better at 1 in 24.9.
The next drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, and tickets are available for $2 in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can choose numbers or opt for a random number selection.
The Powerball continues to capture the attention of hopeful players across the nation, building excitement around the potential for life-changing winnings as the jackpot grows.
