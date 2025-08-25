Powerball Jackpot Hits $750 Million Ahead of Monday’s Draw

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $750 million for Monday’s drawing after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s draw, the Multi-State Lottery Association announced.

Saturday’s jackpot was already the largest in Powerball history, totaling $700 million. With tickets sold in 45 states, this will be the 37th drawing since the last winning ticket was sold in California on May 31.

If someone wins on Monday, they can choose between an annuitized prize of $750 million or a lump sum of about $338.6 million before taxes. The annuity option pays one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball has seen jackpots exceed $1 billion before, including the largest jackpot ever of $2.04 billion won in Altadena, California, on November 7, 2022.

Despite no winner for the Saturday jackpot, there were some notable payouts. A player in South Dakota won $2 million after matching five white balls and selecting the Power Play option. Additionally, two tickets sold in Maine and New York matched five numbers, each winning $1 million.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and the red Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The Powerball lottery has generated over $36 billion for charitable causes across the U.S. in more than 30 years of operation.