News
Powerball Jackpot Hits $776.7 Million After Recent Draws
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $776.7 million, making it one of the largest jackpots in the lottery’s history following the latest drawing on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
The winning numbers for the draw were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64, with Powerball 22 and Power Play 3x. However, no tickets matched these numbers, causing the jackpot to reset to $7.1 million.
The next drawing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Players have another chance at winning, as the estimated jackpot for Tuesday, Aug. 26, is set at $253 million.
In Ohio Lottery news, the numbers for Monday’s draws were as follows: Pick 3 evening: 872 (midday: 860), Pick 4 evening: 0345 (midday: 7732), Pick 5 evening: 19702 (midday: 83543), and Rolling Cash 5: 4, 7, 20, 21, 24.
Winners of the Pick 3 nighttime drawing receive $500 for a $1 straight bet, with odds of 1 in 1,000. Pick 4 winners receive $5,000 for a $1 straight bet, with odds of 1 in 10,000.
The Rolling Cash 5 jackpot for the next drawing stands at $110,000, and the odds of winning are 1 in 575,757. Drawings for Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 occur twice daily at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m., while the Rolling Cash 5 is drawn nightly at 7:35 p.m.
Classic Lotto draws at 7:05 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The odds of winning the jackpot with a $1 ticket are 1 in 13,983,816. Lucky for Life draws each night at 10:30 p.m., with odds of 1 in 30,821,472.
Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m., with odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 292,201,338. Players can also try their luck in Mega Millions, drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m., with odds of 1 in 290,472,336.
The excitement surrounding the Powerball jackpot continues as players gear up for the upcoming drawings.
