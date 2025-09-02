News
Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.1 Billion Following August Draw
DENVER, Colorado — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion after no one matched the winning numbers in the Saturday, August 30 drawing.
The winning numbers for the August 30 Powerball drawing were 3, 18, 22, 27, and 33, with the red Powerball being 17 and the Power Play set at 3X. Although there were no grand prize winners, three tickets matched five numbers and won $2 million each thanks to the Power Play. These winning tickets were sold in Colorado, Indiana, and New Hampshire.
The jackpot now offers a cash option of $498.4 million, which players can opt for if they win. The last Powerball jackpot was claimed in June, with a ticket sold in California winning $204.5 million.
Powerball tickets are available for purchase at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores in many states, including Colorado, where tickets can also be ordered online. The Powerball is drawn three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.
The chances of winning the grand prize are slim, with odds standing at 1 in 292.2 million. However, players can win by matching one of the nine ways to win, including matching the Powerball for a prize worth $4.
The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, September 1. As excitement builds, players are urged to check their numbers and consider their options should they win.
Recent Posts
- Howard Stern’s Show: Cancellation Rumors and Upcoming Announcement Stirs Speculation
- Helldivers 2 Expands with ‘Into the Unjust’ Update and Dust Devils Warbond
- Costco Implements Exclusive Shopping Hours for Executive Members Starting September 1
- Dele Alli Leaves Como After Just 10 Minutes of Play
- Dexter: Revisiting the Controversial Seasons 5 to 8
- Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for Historic Boxing Clash
- What to Watch on Netflix This September 2025
- WNBA Playoff Race Intensifies as Regular Season Nears End
- Walter Family Returns for Season 3 Production Before Season 2 Premiere
- NYT Connections Puzzle Challenges Players with Poetry and Sports
- Heidi Klum and Leni’s Stunning Gowns Dazzle at Venice Film Festival
- Sparks Seek Playoff Hope vs. Storm in Pivotal Matchup
- Labor Day 2025: President Trump Pushes for American Worker Revival
- Arizona Lottery Offers Big Jackpot Opportunities to Players
- Costco Starts Controversial Membership Shopping Policy on Labor Day
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.1 Billion Following August Draw
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion After Three-Month Drought
- SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania
- Texas Lottery Reports Record Powerball Wins Ahead of Huge Jackpot