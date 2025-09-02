Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.1 Billion Following August Draw

DENVER, Colorado — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion after no one matched the winning numbers in the Saturday, August 30 drawing.

The winning numbers for the August 30 Powerball drawing were 3, 18, 22, 27, and 33, with the red Powerball being 17 and the Power Play set at 3X. Although there were no grand prize winners, three tickets matched five numbers and won $2 million each thanks to the Power Play. These winning tickets were sold in Colorado, Indiana, and New Hampshire.

The jackpot now offers a cash option of $498.4 million, which players can opt for if they win. The last Powerball jackpot was claimed in June, with a ticket sold in California winning $204.5 million.

Powerball tickets are available for purchase at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores in many states, including Colorado, where tickets can also be ordered online. The Powerball is drawn three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The chances of winning the grand prize are slim, with odds standing at 1 in 292.2 million. However, players can win by matching one of the nine ways to win, including matching the Powerball for a prize worth $4.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, September 1. As excitement builds, players are urged to check their numbers and consider their options should they win.